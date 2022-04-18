Man charged in car accident that killed local police officer enters plea deal

The man charged in a car accident that killed a Jefferson Hills police officer in June 2020 pleaded guilty.

Zach Foltz pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, one count of homicide by vehicle and three counts of DUI for the crash that killed Officer Dale T. Provins, Jr.

In a statement released at the time of the crash, Jefferson Hills Police said the “investigation revealed that Foltz was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Old Clairton Road, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck Officer Provins’ northbound police vehicle head-on. Both drivers were transported by medical helicopters to a trauma center in Pittsburgh. Officer Provins succumbed to his injuries and died 10 days later. The Allegheny County Office of Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was as a result of blunt force injuries of trunk and extremities due to motor vehicle accident.”

According to the criminal complaint, Foltz’s blood taken at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital showed a blood alcohol level of 0.107% and also indicated positive results for THC, cocaine metabolite and ketamine. A drawstring bag with a Mason jar reportedly filled with marijuana was also recovered from Foltz’s truck at the scene.

Foltz was sentenced to three to six years in the state penitentiary in exchange for the plea, with four years probation after his release.

The judge in this case also denied the defense’s request to allow Foltz to serve his sentence in the state motivational boot camp program.

