Man charged with car theft allegedly tells officers he was trying to avoid being bit by a dog

Oct. 15—Carey Holbrook

A Richmond man accused of stealing a car told police he was in the vehicle because he was trying to avoid being bit by a dog, according to an arrest citation.

Alfred Boyd, of Richmond, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile and third-degree criminal trespassing.

On Oct. 9, Kentucky State Police (KSP) were dispatched to a residence in reference to a man attempting to steal someone's SUV.

According to police documents, the victim told troopers he was inside his home and heard music coming from one of his vehicles and went outside to see what was going on.

In his statement, the victim told officers he noticed one of his dogs was out of his pen and the gate had been "messed with."

According to an arrest citation, the victim told officers he saw Boyd exit his Ford Escape from the driver's seat and asked him what he was doing. The victim told officers that Boyd was "talking nonsense" and started to run away.

The victim stated he chased Boyd and wrestled him to the ground, Boyd's arrest citation reported.

The victim and Boyd then spoke to each other and Boyd allegedly said "he was chasing something towards the dog pen." The victim told officers the vehicle could only be turned on if Boyd had pressed the ignition button in attempt to start the SUV.

When troopers spoke with Boyd, the man alleged he was chasing something and it led him to the victim's dog pen. He then stated that one of the dogs got loose and he was afraid it was going to bite him so he "got into the victim's vehicle to avoid being bit," according to his statement in trooper's report of the incident.

Boyd also allegedly told officers he was walking down the road before attempting to "chase something" into the victim's yard.

Text in the arrest citation indicated the victim's property had a "no trespassing sign" near the front of the driveway and that Boyd had to have passed it when walking onto the property.

Police documents did not mention what Boyd was following that led him onto private property — simply stating that the subject was "chasing something."

Boyd was detained and transported to Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

Dustin Allen, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registry through execution of a warrant for the violation.

Jitendrakumar Patel, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with DUI of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance), and operating a vehicle with an expired operator's license.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.