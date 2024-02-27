Man charged with caring for developmentally disabled patient without proper certifications
Man charged with caring for developmentally disabled patient without proper certifications
Man charged with caring for developmentally disabled patient without proper certifications
Damon Arnette has now been arrested several times since the Raiders selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
Is the viral skin care trend worth trying?
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Varo Bank offers a few no-fee account options with no minimum deposit or minimum balance requirements.
Travelers say it staves off aches, pains, and swelling on long trips.
BYD sold more than 3 million electric cars globally in 2023, beating out rival Tesla.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
There's no doubt as to who is the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy baseball this season. But who could knock him off that spot? Fred Zinkie reveals his candidates.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
Motorola and Lenovo announced a new cross-device management tool called Smart Connect at MWC 2024. It allows users to sync notifications across multiple devices, move apps from one device to another without interruption and seamlessly navigate between them.
Snag this No.1 bestseller that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
One fellow fan feels 'like a wizard' when using it.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
High-quality tinted sunscreens work double duty: providing light coverage and all the SPF you need
Consumer Reports ranked the cheapest destination fees in America, but there's really nothing to celebrate here.