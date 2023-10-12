Man charged with carjacking in DC after argument over ride for dog, police say

Washington, D.C., police arrested a man accused of carjacking and assault amid an argument over his dog and a ride-booked vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested Dax Franco Willis, a Northeast D.C. native, on charges of unarmed carjacking and robbery, according to a news release from the MPD Thursday.

Authorities said that the ride-booking driver picked up Willis early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

Willis, 19, attempted to bring his dog with him into the victim’s ride-hailing vehicle, but the driver told Willis that his dog is not allowed in the vehicle. According to police, Willis then threatened to mace the female driver.

Willis and the ride-hailing driver engaged in an altercation in which he assaulted her, dragged her from the car, took her phone and fled the scene driving the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.

CBS affiliate WUSA reported that D.C. police recovered the victim’s stolen vehicle on Southern Avenue SE, near East Capitol Street SE.

Authorities arrested Willis three days after the incident.

