Man charged with carrying firearm under the influence

Aug. 9—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man was taken into custody Monday night after a witness saw him rack his pistol and tuck it into his waistband while walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 5.

John Malin, 50, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

When the police arrived, they detained Malin and located a loaded Springfield Armory .45 pistol in his waistband, which he had a permit for. Malin admitted to police that he had five beers at a local bar that night and that he was walking home.

Malin was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.