Man charged with carrying loaded gun in pocket, wrestling with cops

Dec. 9—A 44-year-old man will head to trial on charges that he was carrying an unlicensed handgun in his back pocket and wrestled with three city police officers as they attempted to arrest him in an early-morning incident last month, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

David A. Ortega, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail in Saegertown, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.

Meadville Police Department officers reported finding a fully loaded Titan .25-caliber pistol in the right back pocket of Ortega's pants after he was stopped near the intersection of Federal Court and Arch Street at approximately 2:32 a.m. Nov. 21.

In addition, one round of ammunition was in the weapon's chamber, according to the criminal complaint filed by police. The complaint charges that Ortega wrestled with responding officers and describes him placing his arms beneath his chest after being told he was under arrest.

Ortega allegedly was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction for a violent crime, according to the criminal complaint.

Ortega also was charged with a summary traffic violation for allegedly failing to yield to approaching vehicles at the intersection of South Main Street and Pine Street, about two blocks south of where he was arrested.

Ortega faces felony charges for firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He also was charged with a summary count of resisting a city officer.

A trial will be scheduled for the May term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Ortega remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

