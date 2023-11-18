Man charged after cars burglarized, stolen in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department has identified the suspect charged with burglarizing 11 cars and stealing two in Covington overnight.

Friday night, Covington Police announced that 19-year-old Bruce Smith was arrested and charged with several counts of auto burglary and possession of stolen property.

The Covington Police Department says that between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, 11 vehicles were “ransacked” and two vehicles were stolen. Police say several items were taken from the burglarized vehicles, including a firearm.

Covington Police investigators reportedly found video footage showing three suspects traveling on foot to burglarize and steal vehicles from several streets.

At around 8 a.m., officers reportedly learned that an iPad, $40 in cash, and medication had been stolen out of a vehicle on Roane Street. Police say the vehicle’s owners were able to ping the iPad, and officers identified the location as the Broadmeadows Apartments on Peeler Road.

Covington Police say Smith walked out of the apartment complex with the stolen iPad in his hand.

According to police, detectives searched Smith’s apartment and found a black backpack that had a stolen Bluetooth speaker in it. Detectives also reportedly found a black ski mask.

Covington Police say detectives with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office found the two stolen vehicles near Justin Cove at around 1:30 p.m.

“I commend the quick capture of one of the suspects and the continued hunt for the remaining suspects in these cases,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a statement. “We have leads we are currently following up on and expect additional arrests and charges in the investigation.”

Turner is asking citizens to continue to come forward to report any burglaries.

“I want to urge all citizens to lock your vehicles and secure valuables in your residence or secure lock boxes in your vehicle,” Turner said. “In addition, record descriptions and serial numbers of your property which assists in the recovery of these items if stolen.”

