Man charged in case of missing woman found dead in Rochester

A Rochester man was charged in connection with the death of a missing woman whose body was found in Rochester over the summer.

Lily Rodriguez, 25, of Rochester was reported missing to Rochester police on July 27 - one day after her body was found by a passerby in Durkin Alley, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Her body was unidentified at the time and was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez met up with Kwame Wearen, 33, of Rochester in the Monroe Avenue area on July 25 and drove to Wearen's home on the city's west side, Bello said. At some point overnight, Rodriguez died.

"Rather than seek help for Ms. Rodriguez, Wearen drove her to Durkin Alley, in an attempt to hide her body, and left her," Bello said. Rodriguez's body was found around 6:30 a.m. on July 26 by a passerby who called 911. First responders were not able to revive her.

Lily Rodriguez

Wearen, located during a traffic stop on Ames Street, was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, Bello said.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in City Court at a later date.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating to determine the cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kwame Wearen faces charges in death of Lily Rodriguez in Rochester NY