Man charged in case of NH boy found dead in Abington to plead guilty; case against mom continues

A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case and now faces up to 45 years in prison.

The notice of intent to plead guilty by Joseph Staph, 30, was filed in a New Hampshire court on September 2.

The body of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found on October 23, 2021. He had been reported missing on October 14.

An autopsy determined he died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.” His death had been declared a homicide.

His mother, 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais, was indicted on multiple charges, including murder in April.

Staph was Dauphinais’ boyfriend.

The new court filing says Staph will plead guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering as part of a plea deal negotiated with prosecutors with a total sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison.

Dauphinais is being held without bail. She is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and three counts of tampering with witnesses.

Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested in New York, days before Elijah’s body was discovered in an area near Chestnut Street in Abington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW