Man charged in catalytic converter thefts from Manchester car dealer

Mar. 30—MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested a New Britain man Monday in connection with thefts of catalytic converters from a car dealer in January.

The man, 22-year-old Joanberto Rivera of New Britain, was observed in surveillance video of two thefts from Lynch Toyota, 179 Tolland Turnpike, police said.

The first was reported Jan. 13 about 10 a.m., when police responded to a report of catalytic converter thefts from 15 vehicles, with damage estimated at $36,000.

Then on Jan. 27, at 3:35 p.m., officers again responded to Lynch Toyota for a report that nine additional vehicles were damaged and missing catalytic converters, with damage estimated at $21,000.

The vehicle used by the suspects in both incidents at Lynch Toyota matched the description of a vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts in East Hartford, Farmington, Southington, Bristol, and Vernon between December 2021 and January 2022, police said.

Officer Jonathan Sargolini, assigned to the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, developed information on a suspect involved in both cases, police said. Rivera was observed in surveillance footage from both incidents at Lynch, and police received a warrant for his arrest.

Officers attempted to arrest him Monday in New Britain, but he turned himself in to the Manchester Police Department.

Rivera was charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

Rivera was released on $75,000 bond. Police said he has six other pending cases and is free on combined bonds for these cases exceeding $750,000.