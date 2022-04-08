Man charged in catalytic converter thefts

Apr. 8—GREENUP — An Ashland man has been charged in Greenup County with the theft of auto parts from a car dealership, according to court records.

Joseph D. Gullett, 42, was booked last week on various charges out of Greenup, including the theft of four catalytic converters and four tires from Fairchild Auto Sales in December, according to court records.

The haul from that theft netted about $2,000, according to his criminal complaint.

According to online court records, Gullett has four pending cases against him in the area — one in Boyd and three in Greenup. Gullett appears to have been served his papers while sitting in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Court records show Gullett was charged with theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value in connection with the December incident, a class D felony punishable with one to five years at the state penitentiary.

