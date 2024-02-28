Man charged for causing deadly Lancaster County crash in August, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly causing a deadly head-on crash in August in Lancaster County, police say.

Gavin Kline, 20, of Palmyra, was allegedly under the influence of drugs when caused the crash in Penn Township on Aug. 22 that took the life of Bethany Welch, 41, of Palmyra, police say.

Welch was a passenger in a Kia that was being driven by Kline and was involved in a three-vehicle crash on West 28th Division Highway.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the crash that reportedly involved multiple vehicles and injuries.

According to police, the crash investigation revealed that Kline, who was driving the Kia, was traveling west when they illegally passed a tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone and then crashed head-on into a different vehicle. Welch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kline, police say, was tested for drugs after the crash and the results came back positive.

Kline faces numerous charges, including felony counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a slew of other charges relating to traffic violations.

Kline is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with bail set at $150,000 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

