Man charged in chase where Monroeville police officer was shot

A man has been charged after a chase in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties Friday night where an officer was shot.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release Bruce Alvarado, 38, of Clairton, was charged with 15 counts — including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. He was arraigned from the Westmoreland County Prison Saturday and denied bail.

Zicarelli said the chase started after a Pitcairn officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle with two people inside. The driver was later identified as Alvarado.

Multiple departments were involved in the multi-county chase on Routes 22, 66 and 356, where speeds reached 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended when multiple police cruisers boxed in the stolen vehicle near Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township.

When officers approached, Zicarelli said Alvarado didn’t comply with commands to exit the vehicle. When police forced the driver’s door open, they saw Alvarado with a gun and a woman in the passenger seat. Before he could be removed from the vehicle, Alvarado fired multiple shots into a Monroeville police cruiser.

Two of those shots struck a Monroeville officer in the arm and leg. He was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, and Ziccarrelli said he is expected to be OK.

According to Zicarelli, the passenger told police in an interview that Alvarado made comments during the pursuit that he wouldn’t stop and would “blow a cop’s head off.”

