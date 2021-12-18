UPDATE: Man charged after chase through yards, park

Dec. 17—MANKATO — A driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries after crashing into trees during a pursuit through Mankato.

The early Friday morning pursuit went through yards and a city park and the driver might have been impaired, charges say.

Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 25, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police and two counts of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing injury Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.

According to the court complaint:

A Mankato police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with a revoked license plate on Main Street near Alexander Park at 12:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicle pulled over briefly then sped off and led the officer on a 3-mile pursuit.

Holloway drove through yards on Falcon Drive then on a walking trail through Lions Park. The vehicle struck a tree in the park but kept going through yards on Homestead Road. Holloway then struck a second tree and got out and ran. He was caught nearby.

Two passengers were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Holloway smelled of alcohol and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after saying his head hurt. A blood sample was taken at the hospital for testing before Holloway was booked into the Blue Earth County Jail.