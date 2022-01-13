Man charged in check cashing scheme at South Windsor bank

Jan. 13—SOUTH WINDSOR — Lazaro A. Valle, 50, of Tampa, Florida faces charges after police say he attempted to cash a nearly $7,000 fraudulent check on Wednesday afternoon.

According to South Windsor Police reports, officers responded Wednesday to the Santander Bank on Ellington Road, where the manager called to indicate that a man was attempting to cash a $6,870 check using a fake drivers license from Georgia.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the check was written out to Valle from a Santander Bank account holder. He said the bank called after they received a notification that there was fraudulent activity on the account from another bank branch and subsequently verified with the account holder that they did not write or authorize any check to Valle.

Valle was charged with third degree criminal attempt at larceny and two counts of second degree forgery. He was released on $20,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 26.

— Joseph Villanova

