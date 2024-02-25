Man charged in Chicago store clerk's murder has 13 felony convictions

TechCrunch

Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.