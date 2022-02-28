Man charged with child abduction

Feb. 27—A Frederick man is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking two young children from their home, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Wade Schultz, 40, is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and faces two counts of abducting children under 12, as well as kidnapping, false imprisonment, home invasion, burglary, trespassing and assault.

The children have returned to their family.

Deputies responded to a call about an abduction in the 8200 block of Reich's Ford Road at about 3:45 p.m., according to a press release. In the release, the sheriff's office alleges Schultz entered the home, forcefully removed the children and drove away with them. Police dispatchers notified deputies that the father of the children was in pursuit.

In the release, the sheriff's office says Schultz eventually stopped in a nearby business parking lot and, after deputies approached, he got out of his car and opened the backdoor to bring out a Rottweiler dog, which he held by his side. After discussing with Schultz and the children's father that Schultz has no relation or rights to them, deputies arrested Schultz.

"The attempted abduction was quickly resolved, and the children were expeditiously and safely reunited with their family," Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander, said in the release.

— Jack Hogan