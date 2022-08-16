Man charged with child abuse bound over for trial

Aug. 16—Special District Judge Robin Adair ruled Monday there was enough evidence presented to bind David Dontrell Hyder over for trial.

Hyder, 21, of Grove is accused of felony child abuse of a 3-year-old girl by placing her legs in scalding water on Oct. 8, 2021.

According to testimony by Alexis Peete, the child's mother, she was at work when Hyder called her saying the child's legs "were wrinkly, can you please come home — it's an emergency."

Peete rushed home and she and Hyder took the child to the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where she was seen by Dr. Barrett Bradt, medical director at Saint Francis Health Systems.

"The child could be heard screaming throughout the entire department," he said. "It alerted me enough to go to triage where the patient was. The patient appeared to be underweight or thinner than what I expect a child of that age to be.

"She was in significant pain and she had what appeared to be burns on her bilateral lower extremities."

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards asked Bradt what his observations were of the patient.

"The burns are very rarely self-inflicted when they present in the manner that they did," Bradt said. "They were circumferential — all the way around — and you could tell it was consistent with what we call an immersion."

Peete originally told investigators that she was to blame for the injuries, saying she was "at home and going to give her a bath, and she got in and the water was too hot."

"I was afraid and I had never been in that situation where I'm dealing with DHS and not having my kids. I've never been through this type of situation before."

Upon cross examination by defense attorney Matt Price, Peete recanted her original story.

"The first time we met with an investigator is when I told the truth," Peete said. "I told her I was at work when this all went down."

Jeramie Garcia, a criminal investigator with the Muskogee Police Department, testified that he also got contradicting stories from Peete and Hyder.

"She told me that he bathes the kids sometimes, and he told me he never does," Garcia said.

Dr. Christine Beeson, a specialist in child abuse and neglect who is employed with Cherokee Nation, was asked by Edwards if she was called to consult with investigators on the condition of the child.

"I was called on this case for suspected child abuse," Beeson said. "I saw her at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa. She appeared underweight for her age, her face was very thin and her eyes were sunk in.

"She had marks on her face and left trunk and severe burns on her lower extremities, below her knees."

Hyder will next appear in court on Oct. 6 for a district court arraignment. At that time, he will enter a formal plea to the charges and a date will be set for trial.