Man charged in child abuse case

Aug. 5—ARCHDALE — A man arrested in Michigan has been charged in a child sexual abuse case in the Archdale area that dates back to an investigation launched more than a year ago.

On June 14, 2020, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report of sexual offenses against children. Following a lengthy investigation, warrants for arrest were issued in January for Larry O. Troy, 80, on four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

After multiple attempts to find Troy, investigators determined that he probably had fled to Michigan to stay with family.

On July 30, Troy was taken into custody by Davison Township Police Department in Michigan and charged as a fugitive from justice from North Carolina. He was being held with no bond allowed pending an extradition hearing, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.