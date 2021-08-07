Man charged with child enticement arraigned in Superior Court

Aug. 6—NEWBURY — A Mansfield man charged with child enticement and other sex-related offenses last August was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on July 14, and is due back in court next month, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

William J. Duggan Jr., 47, of Elm Street, Mansfield, was arrested and charged by local police on Aug. 31, 2020, after he allegedly rented a hotel room so he could have sex with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl he met on the internet. The teen turned out to be an undercover Newbury police detective.

Duggan was arraigned hours later in Newburyport District Court on charges of enticing a child under 16, sending obscene matter to a minor (three counts) and distributing obscene matter. He later posted $15,000 cash bail but is bound by several conditions: no contact with anyone under 18 years old, no internet or social media use, and he must wear a GPS monitoring device to track his whereabouts.

His next court appearance is Sept. 7.

Court documents show Duggan exchanged 94 pages of texts and messages with a person who turned out to be Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski over the span of 40 days. The messages began on the social media app Kik before they moved the conversation over to Google's messaging service. During that time, Duggan became more sexually suggestive even when he was told of the "girl's" age.

The conversations continued for weeks during which Duggan sent nude photos of himself to Wojtkowski, according to statements in court. Duggan then suggested they meet and that he would rent a hotel room.

After renting the room, Duggan sent photos of the hotel to Wojtkowski. Wojtkowski then asked Duggan to pick "her" up at a location in Byfield. When Duggan arrived early the next morning, he was met by several police officers and arrested without incident, according to court records.

