Man charged with child neglect, animal cruelty

Sep. 12—A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges including child neglect and animal cruelty after an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend that involved an 8-week-old baby and dogs.

Members of the Morgantown Police Department responded to the Powell Avenue apartment late Saturday morning and spoke with the female victim.

The victim told police Jeremy G. Shrout, 37, of Morgantown, had "sprayed her dogs with cleaning chemicals " and forcibly grabbed her wrist, leaving marks. He also struck her on the right side of her head, she said.

According to the criminal complaint, "while Shrout was physically attacking her, [the victim ] was holding her 8-week-old child in her arms."

Law enforcement on scene said they could see a large mark on the right side of the victim's head.

Shrout was taken into custody on domestic battery charges as well as child neglect and animal abuse. He posted a $5, 000 personal recognizance bond following arraignment and was released from custody.

Morgantown Police officials confirmed no injuries were reported to the infant, but the baby was placed in harm's way during the altercation. MPD said the number and breed of the dogs Shrout allegedly sprayed with chemicals is unknown. However, they confirmed the animals did not die as a result.

