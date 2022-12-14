Man charged with child porn reset for trial

Dec. 14—The federal trial for a London man charged with using a 14- and 15-year-old and a 19-year-old girl in pornographic material was postponed yet another time.

Dana Eugene Jones, 58, was set for a jury trial on Nov. 29. But a motion to delay the trial for another 60 days was granted by Judge Robert Wier in U.S. District Court in London. The new trial date is set for Feb. 2, 2023.

However, court documents show that if Jones chooses to enter a guilty plea in the case, he must notify court officials 14 days prior to the trial date.

Jones was arrested after a runaway 14-year-old female was found at his home. The teen said Jones had raped and sexually assaulted her. A few days later, two other people — the 15 and 19 year old — said Jones had sexually assaulted them. The 15-year-old said Jones had given her alcohol prior to filming her. Investigating officials also found a computer in Jones' home that was used to distribute the pornographic videos of the females.

Jones is also accused of giving the females Oxycodone and a mixture containing cocaine, as well as supplying Alprozolam, a drug used for treating anxiety.

Jones was indicted in Laurel Circuit Court, but the charges were dismissed when the case was transferred to the federal level. That indictment charges Jones with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and 33 counts of distribution of controlled substances to minors.