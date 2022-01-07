Man charged with child rape to be released on bail

Jan. 7—SALISBURY — A Salem Superior Court judge Tuesday overruled a lower court judge's ruling to hold a man accused of raping a local child in custody without bail while awaiting trial.

A day later, David McCarron, 55, was in Newburyport District Court where he was expected to be released from custody after posting $5,000 cash bail.

McCarron faces a child rape with force charge and four counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14. He is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a probable cause hearing. A probable cause hearing strongly suggests McCarron will eventually be indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury and eventually arraigned in the higher court.

While awaiting trail, McCarron must stay out of Salisbury, wear a GPS monitoring device, live at the Bedford address provided to the court and remain there from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, stay away and have no contact with his alleged victim and witnesses, and have no unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Judge Sal Tabit's ruling echos requests made by McCarron's defense team during last Thursday's detention hearing. During that hearing, McCarron's lawyers argued that he did not have a criminal record and turned himself into Salisbury police upon learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle ruled that day there were no conditions of release that would ensure the child's safety and ordered McCarron held pending trial. But under Massachusetts law, defendants have the right to appeal a lower court's detention ruling in superior court.

Little is known about the charges since the police report was immediately impounded following his arraignment. But according to court records, they stem from incidents on three days in September, October and November. Following the November incident, a family member obtained a restraining order against McCarron.

The initial complaint was made Dec. 13, with the child being interviewed by police as recently as last week.

Story continues

During last week's detention hearing, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle that McCarron "groomed" the 11-year-old child over a long period of time including instances when the child's mother was out of the house. In that sense he had a "caregiver role."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.