Man charged after child sets vehicle on fire with torch outside Big Lots in Rock Hill, police say

The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a man after a vehicle caught on fire with a child still inside.

On Nov. 24, shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said they were dispatched to the Big Lots on Cherry Road for a car fire with a child inside the vehicle.

At the scene, police found a silver Chevy Trailblazer illegally parked in the fire lane in front of the Big Lots. The vehicle was being extinguished by the Rock Hill Fire Department, according to police.

Police said a child and two dogs had been taken out of the vehicle by witnesses. After an evaluation, EMS determined that the child was not injured. However, one of the dogs had suffered a minor burn, according to police.

ALSO READ: No one hurt in fire at vacant building in Elizabeth neighborhood, CFD says

When they located the driver of the vehicle, he told police that he left the child and dogs inside while he went into the store.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Christopher Lampkin, said when he heard that the vehicle was on fire, he ran outside to check on it. He said by the time he got outside, the child and dogs were already removed from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said they believed the fire was started by a push-button active torch that was left accessible in the vehicle.

Lampkin was arrested and has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, parking an unattended vehicle, parking in a marked fired lane and possession of marijuana, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

(WATCH BELOW: No one hurt in fire at vacant building in Elizabeth neighborhood, CFD says)











