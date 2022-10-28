Man charged with child sex crimes after Predator Catcher sting

Oct. 28—ANDERSON — A 36-year-old Anderson man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes after a Predator Catchers sting.

Travis Wayne Perrine, 200 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested Wednesday by Anderson police on a felony charge of child solicitation and attempted child molesting.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Predator Catchers' decoy, pretending to be a 13-year-old boy, made contact with Perrine through the social media dating platform Grindr on Oct. 4.

Four days later, the Predator Catcher decoy received a text message from Perrine that he had intentions of meeting up with a 13-year-old girl to have sexual relations, according to the court document.

Before meeting the decoy, Perrine knew the person was claiming to be 13, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The court document states that Perrine and the decoy agreed to meet at the IHOP in Anderson and later met at the Gas America station.

Perrine was confronted by Predator Catchers at the gas station, and Anderson police were called.

During an interview Wednesday with APD Officer Matt Jarrett, Perrine said he was confused about whether the decoy was a male or female.

Perrine admitted to police that he started the conversation with the decoy about sexual activity, according to the affidavit. He has been on Indiana's registered sex offender list since 2011 for an offense against a child.

Predator Catchers groups are vigilantes who pose as teenagers to lure targeted men into meet-ups for sex, then video a public confrontation to seek a confession. They then post the videos on their websites.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.