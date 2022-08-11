Man charged with child sexual abuse

Aug. 11—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Davidson County man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office reports.

Evan Charles Dibona, 29, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of indecent liberties with a child and soliciting a child by computer.

Dibona is accused of receiving and soliciting photographs of a minor engaged in sexual activity as well as committing a sexual act with the minor. Dibona's bond was set at $150,000 secured.

The arrest took place at a residence in Davidson County, according to the sheriff's office. Dibona was in custody at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington as of Wednesday afternoon.