Man charged in child's death has previous assault convictions

Riley Funk, St. Joseph News-Press, Mo.
·4 min read

Sep. 13—The St. Joseph man accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter has a violent criminal history that includes a conviction for shooting another man.

Dustin L. Beechner, 37, currently is charged with a felony count of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly fatally beating Jozlyn Marie Beechner, whose body was found by police on Sept. 2 on the roof of their St. Joseph home. However, an investigation by News-Press NOW reveals Beechner has a criminal record dating back more than a dozen years and he was on probation for an assault at the time of his latest arrest.

Beechner pleaded guilty in two previous domestic assault cases in Buchanan County, one of which involved a cousin and another in which the victim was a former girlfriend.

Beechner was charged in an October 2010 assault after shooting his cousin in the abdomen. The shooting occurred after Beechner accused the cousin of stealing $100, court records show.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the case, Beechner was intoxicated at the time of that shooting.

Beechner pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault in that case and was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. However, he served only 120 days of shock incarceration at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center before returning to court and being placed on three years of probation.

In the fall of 2019, Beechner pleaded guilty to domestic assault after an altercation with an ex-girlfriend, who was not Jozlyn Beechner's mother.

According to a probable cause statement in that case, Beechner "grabbed (the woman) by the neck with both hands and pushed her against the wall." After he let go, the female went to the room of her child (who was not Beechner's) and Beechner struck the woman twice in the face.

The petition to plead guilty filed in the case states Beechner returned to the residence drunk.

"I do not remember anything after going into the apartment because of my intoxication," Beechner said in the petition.

Beechner pleaded guilty in that case to third-degree domestic assault and was placed on four years of probation, the conditions of which he still was under at the time of Jozlyn's death.

In addition, the ex-girlfriend filed for an order of protection following the incident, and a judge granted one that was effective until a year later.

Before the assault cases, in February 2009, Beechner was charged with a DWI after driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone while intoxicated. He was originally sentenced to three months in jail, but the court placed him on probation for two years. Almost a year in a half later, after being charged in the shooting of his cousin, that probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve his three months in the Buchanan County Jail.

In 2020, Beechner and Natasha Renee Burgess, who court documents name as Jozlyn's mother, were in court over child support. According to court documents, Beechner had custody of Jozlyn, and Burgess was ordered to pay him $325 per month in child support beginning on June 15, 2020.

Court records show that later that summer, Burgess was charged with a misdemeanor for not paying the ordered support. In April of 2022, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal nonsupport and was sentenced to two years of probation after agreeing to pay the ordered support along with back support with the first payment due in July 2022.

Buchanan County prosecutors filed to have Burgess' probation revoked on Aug. 11 because she failed to pay the support, according to court documents. Burgess was booked into the Buchanan County Jail Monday after a warrant was issued seeking her arrest. As of Monday evening, she remained in the jail on a $500 bond.

Beechner, who remains in the Buchanan County Jail without bond, next will appear in court in the child abuse case for a bond review hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. A counsel status hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Jozlyn's honor at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Remington Nature Center on what would have been the girl's seventh birthday. A funeral for the Parkway Elementary School student is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

