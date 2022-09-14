Man charged in child's death will remain in jail

Sep. 14—Bail was denied again on Wednesday morning for the St. Joseph man charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter.

Dustin Beechner, 37, appeared via video from the Buchanan County Jail on a felony count of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly fatally beating Jozlyn Marie Beechner with a baseball bat. The child's body was found by police on Sept. 2 on the roof of their St. Joseph home.

Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart found that due to the seriousness of the charge and Beechner's extensive criminal history, which includes multiple assault convictions, the defendant is a danger to the community and should remain in jail without bail.

Beechner is due in court again on Friday for a hearing to determine whether he has an attorney. He also is set for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.