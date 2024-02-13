Man charged with child's death seeks reduced bond

Feb. 12—CENTERVILLE — An attorney for a man charged in the death of a child in his care is asking the court to lower his client's bond.

Roger Gillespie, of Centerville, remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond and faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a class B felony.

Gillespie's court-appointed attorney Ken Duker petitioned the court last week for a lower bond. Prosecutors have not yet responded according to the case docket. A hearing has been set for Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

In his motion, Duker argues the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states excessive bail shall not be required for defendants. Duker says neither a cash nor surety bond is required to assure the appearance of Gillespie at upcoming court hearings. Duker is asking the court to release Gillespie on a promise to appear, or some kind of unsecured bond release due to his lack of financial resources to post bail.

In court filings seeking an attorney, Gillespie reported that he was without a job and had no income.

Police began investigating after they were called to Gillespie's home on Drake Avenue in Centerville on Jan. 19.

Authorities responded to the report of an unresponsive child in the home. Gillespie was the caretaker for the child, who was two years old at the time. Gillespie told police he had given the child a bath and had left her unattended. He told police he heard a loud noise and returned to the bathroom to find the child unresponsive.

The child was taken to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center and transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Doctors said the child had suffered a skull fracture, multiple multi-layer retinal hemorrhages and petechiae. Physicians told police the injuries would have been the result of non-accidental trauma.

The child died on Jan. 27, and Gillespie was arrested on a warrant and charged the same day.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.