Man charged in child's death in serious condition after 'self-harm event'

Sep. 15—The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the St. Joseph man charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter is in serious condition in the hospital following a "self-harm event" at 10:50 am Thursday morning.

According to a press release from Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, Dustin Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was then transported to Mosaic for additional emergency medical treatment.

The 37-year-old is currently under medical care and his condition is "very serious."

According to the release, Beechner was housed in the protective custody area of the jail after being cleared from suicide watch by mental health professionals last Friday.

Beecher is still in custody and a deputy is present at his side. Visitation will not be allowed.

The investigation is currently ongoing, according to the release.

This comes after his bail was denied Wednesday morning. Beechner had appeared in court on Wednesday via video from the Buchanan County Jail on a felony count of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly fatally beating Jozlyn Marie Beechner with a baseball bat. The child's body was found by police on Sept. 2 on the roof of her St. Joseph home.

Beechner was supposed to appear in court tomorrow morning at the Buchanan County Court House, but as of this afternoon, the hearing/trial has been canceled.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.