Man charged with choking girlfriend

Feb. 1—ASHLAND — An Ashland man is facing a felony charge after police said he punched his girlfriend in the face, then choked her while she was on the ground.

Darnell D. Butler, 37, was booked early Monday following the domestic violence incident near the Ashland Cemetery.

According to police, Butler was drinking all evening in the lead-up to the violence.

Butler has been charged with one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.