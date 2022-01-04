ST. CLOUD — A 34-year-old man has been charged after a woman was choked last July, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Gerald Wallace Jennings, also known as Malikah Jeramiyah Jackson, faces three felony domestic assault charges. He had no permanent address listed on the complaint.

According to the complaint against him, on July 1 St. Cloud police officers were sent to a domestic assault in progress at an apartment on the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

A woman told police that the man put his hands around her neck and choked her. She said she could not yell or talk, although she was trying to scream for help.

The woman said she thought the man was going to kill her. When she was able to get away from him he choked her again, grabbing her with two hands by the neck, the complaint said.

Jennings was previously convicted and sentenced for three counts of violating a no-contact order in Stearns County in August 2018.

He had a court appearance Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man charged with choking woman in July