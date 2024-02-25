Man charged in Christmas Eve crash that killed 72-year-old Queens woman

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A speeding driver is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman after crashing into her car on a Queens street on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday.

Paul Lee, 20, was driving a blue BMW when he struck a white Lexus SUV being driven by Toliza Hong near Peck Avenue and Utopia Parkway in Fresh Meadows at around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, according to the NYPD. The Lexus overturned after the crash and Hong was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The Queens woman died two days later, police said.

Lee was also injured in the crash.

Lee, a Delaware resident, was arrested Saturday and charged with criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, and exceeding the speed limit, authorities said. His arraignment was pending Sunday.

