Man charged in circuit court in citizen arrest

Aug. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A man apprehended by a state trooper and two Good Samaritans Aug. 16 waived having his case heard by a grand jury this week.

John D. Waugh III, 46, of Ashland, was charged via information with second-offense DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, open container and other traffic offenses.

An information is a procedure wherein the prosecutor charges a defendant directly without the case being heard by a grand jury. In Kentucky, the defendant must waive their right to be heard by the grand jury in order to have the case advance in this fashion.

Waugh is accused of attempting to run from a state trooper after failing a field sobriety test near Ashland. The trooper used a TASER to get Waugh on the ground, but was unable to take him into custody because he'd dropped his handcuffs during the foot chase, court records show.

After the trooper tackled Waugh and took him to the ground a second time, a bystander got involved and jumped on Waugh's back to keep him pinned to the ground, records show.

The bystander's wife fetched the trooper his handcuffs, records show.

Inside the car, state police said they found a 9mm pistol, a bit of pot, an open beer and a suspected meth pipe.

Waugh is being held on a $6,500 bond.

