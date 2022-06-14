Man charged in Claremont slaying

Jun. 14—NEWTON — Authorities have charged a man with homicide following a shooting Tuesday (June 13) in Claremont.

Aaron Lavatio Linebarger, 37, has been charged with the slaying of Euphagenia Williams, 68, of Claremont. He is also facing additional charges after he shot Andrew Williams, 34, and Monique Williams, 37, at the residence on Cheyenne Oaks Drive. Both the surviving Williamses are hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded on the scene at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday to what was deemed a domestic incident when they found four people shot, the deceased and the Williamses as well as Linebarger. It is believed Linebarger shot himself inadvertently during this incident. He remains at an area hospital receiving treatment for his injury, according to law enforcement.