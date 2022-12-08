Man charged with Clark County grad's murder extradited from Kentucky

Dec. 7—A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his ex-boyfriend in Riverside appeared in court Wednesday following his extradition from Kentucky.

Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division to seven felony charges: two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

He was booked just before 6 p.m. Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on a $10 million bond set last week when the charges were filed against him.

Brogan is accused of killing Scott Patrick Hannah, 28, who was found deceased the evening of Nov. 27 inside his Dundee Circle home in Riverside. Hannah was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Clark County.

Riverside police responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Dundee Circle after Hannah's friends found his body inside the house near the front door, according to 911 records.

A man told a dispatcher that he and some others had not heard from their friend so they went to check on Hannah.

"The door was unlocked and we walked in and he's literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere," the caller said.

Riverside police had identified Brogan as a person of interest in Hannah's death before he was captured and subsequently charged. Brogan had a past romantic relationship with Hannah and was the last known person to have contact with him, police said.

"There was a time and period where they did live together," Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said previously. "At some point that situation stopped."

Hannah's injuries included multiple stab wounds and loss of blood, police said.

Riverside police detective Michael Sullivan said Brogan killed Hannah "on or about" Nov. 27 with an unspecified weapon, according to a statement of facts filed in municipal court.

Investigators used doorbell camera footage in the area, as well as cellphone data and license plate readers to determine Brogan's vehicle was at Hannah's home and to track Brogan to Kentucky, Sturgeon said.

Authorities in Logan County, Kentucky, were trying to seize Brogan's vehicle for the Riverside investigation when Brogan reportedly confronted them.

"Basically he was challenging why they were taking the vehicle, and it escalated from there," Sturgeon said.

Brogan later was booked into the Logan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to booking records.

Staff writers Nick Blizzard and Kristen Spicker contributed.