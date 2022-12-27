Man charged in Clay County told police that fatal shooting was accident: Court records

A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting in Clay County.

Ibrahim Abdi, 19, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to court records.

On Dec. 21, the Kansas City Police Department responded to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue on a reported shooting. They found a woman on the floor of a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead later that day, police said.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Shavon Key.

A person of interest was detained at the scene.

According to the probable cause statement submitted to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, Abdi told police the clip had been removed from a rifle. He said he touched the trigger and Key, who was directly in front of him, was shot. Abdi said he believed the bullet must have been stuck inside the firearm and that the shooting was accidental, court records said.

An attorney for Abdi was not listed in court records as of Tuesday afternoon.