Man charged for cocaine sales

Sep. 26—MANKATO — Sting operations reportedly led to a felony drug charge against a man selling cocaine in Mankato.

Edgar Everardo Sanchez, 36, of Madelia, was charged with first-degree drug sales Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force conducted controlled buys on Sanchez in June and August, according to a criminal complaint.

The June purchase resulted in 15.5 grams of cocaine in exchange for $800, while the August purchase resulted in 13.6 grams of cocaine for $700.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola