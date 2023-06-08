Man charged with concealing death of Logan Square woman to appear in bond court, cops say

While Chicago police continue to investigate the case of a Logan Square woman found dead in a residence a block away from her home, a 34-year-old man, identified as her boyfriend by family, was charged with concealing a homicidal death.

Genesis Silva also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Monday night, the body of Brittany Battaglia was found at a residence in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue after she was reported missing. Her friends and family said said the last time Battaglia was seen was June 2 when she left her apartment in the 1900 block of North Kimball to go cook for a boyfriend.

Battaglia’s brother described Silva as her boyfriend. She was discovered unresponsive with several stab wounds to the body. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide and said she died from multiple wounds.

Silva, who is a convicted felon, was scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Thursday.