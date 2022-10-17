Man charged with concealing woman’s death after body found at Cobb construction site

Police have charged a man with concealing a woman’s death in Cobb County.

Acworth police responded to a home off Ivey Road on Friday on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe.

Police determined that Sharpe was killed off N. Cobb Parkway at a construction site in Kennesaw. Someone moved her body to the Ivey Road location.

Kennesaw police secured an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Jake Schell on Friday.

He faces multiple charges in connection with Sharpe’s death including concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, card theft and drug charges.

Sharpe’s cause of death has not been released. Schell is in the Cobb County jail without bond.

