Man charged in connection in abduction of Memphis mother near University of Memphis, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) announced early Sunday morning that one man they had been questioning in connection with the abduction of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher had been charged.

Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, a release said.

A second person who is currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction was also arrested during this investigation.

Fletcher has not been located at this time.

MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Fletcher.

UPDATE: The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

UofM officials sent out an alert that a woman who regularly runs on Central Avenue appears to have been kidnapped around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Central, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to help UofM officers regarding a missing person in the area of Central and Zach Curlin.

Officers were told a woman, identified as Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area around 4:20 a.m. when an unknown person approached her.

According to MPD, she was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken away. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) identified the van used to abduct Fletcher as a dark-colored GMC Terrain.

The man police were questioning, Cleotha Abston, was charged sometime overnight into Sunday morning, police said.

Fletcher is 5′6,” 137 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

MPD said her personal items were found but she has not returned home.

The FBI and TBI have both responded to assist in the investigation.

Fletcher’s family spoke out Saturday, releasing a public statement and video orated by her uncle, Mike Keeney:

“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support. Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, TBI, FBI, and all of the other law enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly to find Liza. The family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything we want to see Liza returned home safely. The family has offered a reward for any information that leads to her safe return. We believe someone knows what happened and can help.”

The other man who was arrested, Mario Abston, 36, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, police said.

Police said he is currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction.

Mario Abston, 36, was charged w/ Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture & Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, & Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation.

MPD continues to ask for assistance from the community.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, they should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.



