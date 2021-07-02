Man charged in connection with New Alexandria crash that injured 2

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 2—An Indiana County man is headed to trial in connection with a 2019 three-vehicle crash in New Alexandria in which one person was hospitalized, according to court papers.

State police said Todd Douglas McCoy, 41, of Buffington, was under the influence of anti-depressant and smoking cessation drugs at the time of the crash. Attorney Joseph Pometto said McCoy was prescribed those drugs.

"This is a tragic accident that occurred," Pometto said. "Our heart goes out to the people that were injured in this accident."

McCoy was charged Wednesday and several counts, including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, were held for court during a preliminary hearing, according to online court records. He is free on his own recognizance.

Troopers said they were called to Route 22 and Washington Street just before 10 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, for the crash. Investigators determined a pickup truck McCoy was driving eastbound rear-ended an SUV, which then collided with a third vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign at the intersection, according to court papers.

The driver of the stationary vehicle was taken to a hospital, police said. The SUV driver reported being sore, according to court papers.

Witnesses told authorities the pickup was not slowing down with other motorists as they approached the intersection. When troopers interviewed McCoy, they said he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and agreed to have his blood drawn, according to court papers.

McCoy is scheduled for formal arraignment in September.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

