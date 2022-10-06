Man charged in connection to armed robbery over a GrubHub order in New London

A 25-year-old man was charged with allegedly robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday night after he failed to receive a GrubHub order from the restaurant, police said.

Police responded to the Wings ‘n Pies restaurant at 131 State St. just before 11 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the New London Police Department.

Restaurant workers told police that a man and woman entered the restaurant and complained that they hadn’t received their GrubHub order.

The man, later identified as Trevor Julius of New London, allegedly implied that he had a weapon in his waistband and went into the back of the restaurant and started taking food items, police said.

When an employee confronted him outside, Julius allegedly aimed a weapon at him and drove off, police said.

Police later found and seized the vehicle the couple drove off in, identified the couple and found the firearm that was used.

Julius was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny.

He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, police said, and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident and no shots were fired, police said.