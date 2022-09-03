Man charged in connection with child's death

Sep. 2—A 6-year-old child was found dead Friday morning at a residence on the east side of St. Joseph.

Dustin L. Beechner of St. Joseph is charged with first-degree child abuse leading to the death of the child. Bond has been denied.

Police responded to 3217 1/2 Mitchell Ave. at about 6:30 a.m. on a report of an erratic male, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department. Upon entering the residence, police found the body of the child. Beechner was taken into custody at the scene.

