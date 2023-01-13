Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week.

Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Ave to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.

A woman told police McLean had shot at her during an argument and as she drove away her car was hit by gunfire.

Prior to the incident, the woman told police she had given McLean a ride to a job interview in Vandalia. While they were not in a romantic relationship, she said McLean got angry when he saw her talking to another man after the interview, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

“She said she saw McLean was armed with a purple handgun so she left McLean in Vandalia,” court documents stated, noting she left with his dog.

The woman told police she later went back to meet McLean on W. Norman Ave to give him his dog back. It was then that he allegedly pulled out the purple handgun and shot at her while she was leaving.

The bullets hit her car and one even went through the passenger seat next to where she was sitting while driving.

McLean then allegedly called and texted the woman saying he was going to kill her, according to an affidavit.

Crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. and surrounded the home making contact with the people inside.

After a man not involved in the incident came out, McLean came out of the house on his own and was taken into custody. A woman inside the house was arrested on warrants.

The standoff caused a nearby middle school, Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, to enter into a shelter in place around 1:50 p.m.

McLean remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court next on Jan. 20.