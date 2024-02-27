Man charged in connection with deadly double shooting inside Rochester home

A 34-year-old man has been accused of shooting two men - one fatally - last week inside a home in southwest Rochester.

Kwame Acosta of Rochester was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, both felonies, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Feb. 22 incident, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Acosta is accused of shooting two men in the upper body during a verbal dispute inside a house on Farragut Street, near Prescott Street, around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 22. Davarcea Fort, 27, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bello said. A 27-year-old Rochester man - who was not identified by police, was also shot but survived, he said.

Acosta was apprehended Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty in City Court. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kwame Acosta charged in death of Davarcea Fort in Rochester NY