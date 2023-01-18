Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Aliquippa

A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a home in Aliquippa last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa

According to the Beaver County District Attorney, Alec Mineard is charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter after a shooting on Mill Street on Jan. 13.

Vincent Ciccone, 31, died in the hospital after the shooting.

Police said Mineard shot Ciccone in the chest.

Mineard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township Family of man who died helping shooting victim at local Walmart suing off-duty officer, township Family of man killed in hit-and-run on Pittsburgh’s South Shore pleads for driver to come forward VIDEO: Local man, son killed in eastern Pennsylvania crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts