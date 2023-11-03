Man charged in connection with deadly shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at the Hilrock Estates apartments on Magnolia Hill Drive.

Police said 54-year-old Cornelius OJ Bolden was shot and died at the scene.

On Oct. 18, police announced that 20-year-old Marcus Leon Hook had been arrested in connection with this case.

Hook has been charged with murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS.

