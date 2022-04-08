Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

Apr. 8—A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Springfield man on West Main Street the day before.

Markeese Brown, 19, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm into a habitation following the death of Joshua Tackett, 37.

Brown surrendered to police late Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, Brown is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to the city.

Springfield Police Division investigators are working with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office to determine what additional charges may be brought in the case, according to the city.

Springfield police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of a shooting, which happened in the parking lot across from the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

According to an SPD incident report, an officer arrived and was greeted by several bystanders who were pointing to the parking lot. A woman was there and showed the office a nearby tarp-covered tent. She told the officer that the man, later identified as Tackett, was inside the tent.

Tackett was found inside the tent face down. Medics arrived on scene and declared Tackett deceased at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving measures were not performed due to the man's "obvious signs of death," according to the incident report.

SPD took photos at the scene. Tackett was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street for several hours after the incident.