Man charged in connection to death of woman hit by truck in Oakland

A West Homestead man is charged in connection to the death of a pedestrian hit by a truck in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood in August.

The victim, 65-year-old Mary Ann Weber, died in the hospital several days later.

Pittsburgh police say Larry Lutz, 45, was driving the truck that hit Weber in August.

“When she died in the hospital, everything just kind of went numb,” said Mary Ann’s son Allen.

He remembers the day she was hit vividly.

“I was headed out to spend some time with a friend and I remember passing a pickup truck on a flatbed, [thinking] like, ‘That guy’s having a bad day,’” he told 11 News on Monday.

Police say the Black Dodge Ram that Allen saw was the truck that hit his mother, just blocks from their home.

According to the police report, Lutz was making a left-hand turn as the light turned green.

Police paperwork states Lutz told officers, “I never saw her until her hat was above the hood.”

“How could you not see her?” Mabel Grossman still questions. She was friends with Mary Ann for nearly 20 years.

“She was a friendly person. She was honest. She was a lovable person. That’s why we became great friends,” Grossman said Monday.

Mary Ann and her son moved in with Grossman and her husband more than a decade ago.

Allen still lives with them.

“These are my family,” he said. “[They] always will be.”

Those who knew Mary Ann best are still heartbroken over her death. But they are relieved police have filed charges against Lutz.

“I wish him a fair trial and a fair punishment,” Allen said.

Police have not yet taken Lutz into custody.

Lutz also faces one count of driving on a suspended license.

